Dr. Namrata Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Namrata Jain, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
Medical Group Pediatric Nephrology Hackensack30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-8228MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
New York-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-5825
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jain is the most caring individual I've met in years! Thorough, patient, great bedside manner, loves the children she treats and communicates results, procedures amazingly well!
About Dr. Namrata Jain, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1871759811
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Childrens Memorial Hospital
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
