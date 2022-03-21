Dr. Namrata Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Namrata Goel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Namrata Goel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Goel works at
Locations
The Kidney Health Center7015 Almeda Rd Ste 3, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 307-2290Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Namrata S Goel, MD2405 S Gessner Rd Ste B, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (832) 307-2292Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visits has always been very helpful, understanding, and most of all she listens so the tone never have I had to complain! Been her patient since 2010 and I LOVE it here! The group is OUTSTANDING!
About Dr. Namrata Goel, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1497862247
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas-Houston Medical School
- Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goel works at
Dr. Goel has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goel speaks Hindi and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.