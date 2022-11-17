Overview

Dr. Namrata Dhillon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Dhillon works at Columbus Arthritis Center in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.