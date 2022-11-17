Dr. Namrata Dhillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Namrata Dhillon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Namrata Dhillon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
1
Columbus Arthritis Center1211 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 486-5200
2
Ohiohealth Riverside Methodist Hospital3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-5751Friday12:30pm - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr.Dhillion several years. She came to the hospital and tx me when no one could fine out what was wrong. She is always so ready to answer questions . And correctly treated my issue. She has come to the hospital multiple time . I cannot say enough about her and her staff . I would recommend her to anyone looking for a RA Dr .
About Dr. Namrata Dhillon, MD
- Rheumatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhillon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhillon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhillon has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhillon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhillon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhillon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.