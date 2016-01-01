Overview

Dr. Kim Namou, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Namou works at Swedish Head & Neck Surgery in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Tracheal Surgery and Cervical Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.