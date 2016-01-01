Dr. Kim Namou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Namou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Namou, MD
Dr. Kim Namou, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Swedish Head & Neck Surgery1221 Madison St Ste 1523, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 292-6464
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Namou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Namou accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Namou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Namou has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Tracheal Surgery and Cervical Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Namou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Namou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Namou.
