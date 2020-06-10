See All Psychiatrists in Malden, MA
Dr. Namoode Rana, MD

Psychiatry
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Namoode Rana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Malden, MA. 

They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    178 Savin St Ste 200, Malden, MA 02148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 338-7250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Delusional Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Phobia
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Homicidal Ideation
Impulse Control Disorders
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
Combination Drug Dependence
Confusion
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
Counseling Services
Dementia
Depressive Disorders
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Family Psychotherapy
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Genetic Testing
Geriatric Assessment
Hypochondriasis
Individual Therapy
Medication Management
Mental Status Examination
Mood Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Opioid Dependence
Outpatient Psychiatry
Paranoid Personality Disorder
Postpartum Depression
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychoeducation
Psychopharmacologic Treatment
Psychotherapy Services
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Social Phobia
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Stress Management
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Namoode Rana, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447691134
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Namoode Rana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rana has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

