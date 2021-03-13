Overview

Dr. Namitha Nagaraj, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll-Mysore U and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Nagaraj works at Mother & Child Health Cnsltnts in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.