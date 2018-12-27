See All Pediatricians in Fontana, CA
Dr. Namita Mohideen, MD

Pediatrics
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Namita Mohideen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Mohideen works at CARE FOR WOMENS MEDICAL GROUP in Fontana, CA with other offices in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Namita Mohideen MD Inc.
    16465 Sierra Lakes Pkwy Ste 275, Fontana, CA 92336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 823-8000
    Mohideen & Joshi Pediatric Clinic
    811 E 11th St Ste 201, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 985-0883

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Antonio Regional Hospital
  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Acute Sinusitis
Asthma
Birth Defects

Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Failure to Thrive Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Breathing Diseases Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Premature Infant Care Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 27, 2018
    Dr.Mohideen has been our pediatrician for the past 5 yrs. 4 of our 5 children were under her care. Excellent front desk and Excellent care of our babies. Easy to get a last minute appointment. I’ve never felt rushed. All my questions plus some are answered. My sister in law now takes her newborn to Dr. Mohideen and raves as well. I’d recommend her in a heartbeat.
    T. Gales in Eastvale , CA — Dec 27, 2018
    About Dr. Namita Mohideen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871543850
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Brown Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Barnard College/Columbia University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
