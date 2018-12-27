Dr. Namita Mohideen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohideen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Namita Mohideen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Namita Mohideen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Namita Mohideen MD Inc.16465 Sierra Lakes Pkwy Ste 275, Fontana, CA 92336 Directions (909) 823-8000
-
2
Mohideen & Joshi Pediatric Clinic811 E 11th St Ste 201, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 985-0883
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Mohideen has been our pediatrician for the past 5 yrs. 4 of our 5 children were under her care. Excellent front desk and Excellent care of our babies. Easy to get a last minute appointment. I’ve never felt rushed. All my questions plus some are answered. My sister in law now takes her newborn to Dr. Mohideen and raves as well. I’d recommend her in a heartbeat.
About Dr. Namita Mohideen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871543850
Education & Certifications
- Brown Medical School
- Barnard College/Columbia University
- Pediatrics
Dr. Mohideen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohideen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohideen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohideen speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohideen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohideen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohideen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohideen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.