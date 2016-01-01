Dr. Namita Dhiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Namita Dhiman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Namita Dhiman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE.

Locations
Chi Health Immanuel6901 N 72nd St, Omaha, NE 68122 Directions (402) 572-2916
- 2 1220 Dewey Ave Bldg 3, Milwaukee, WI 53213 Directions (414) 773-4312
Alegent Behavioral Services7101 Newport Ave Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68152 Directions (402) 449-4577
Bryan Heartland Psychiatry2221 S 17th St Ste 202, Lincoln, NE 68502 Directions (402) 483-8555Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Namita Dhiman, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1134364151
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhiman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhiman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhiman has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhiman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.