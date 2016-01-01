See All Radiation Oncologists in Indianapolis, IN
Radiation Oncology
Dr. Namita Agrawal, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Dr. Agrawal works at Iu Health Physicians Radiation Oncology (barnhill Drive) in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Iu Health Physicians Radiation Oncology (barnhill Drive)
    535 Barnhill Dr # ROUTE041, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 944-2486
    Indiana University Health North Hospital
    11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 688-0000
    Indiana University Health University Hospital
    550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 944-2486
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • IU Health University Hospital
  • Iu Health West Hospital

    About Dr. Namita Agrawal, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • English
    • 1811376759
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

