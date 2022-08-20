Dr. Namir Shaba, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Namir Shaba, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Namir Shaba, DO is an Urology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University-Chicago and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.
Locations
Southeast Valley Urology PC3921 E Baseline Rd Ste 111, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 924-7333Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Ironwood Physicians PC/Southeast Valley Urology21321 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Directions (480) 924-7333
Southeast Valley Urology1501 N Gilbert Rd Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 924-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- AmeriPlan
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthChoice
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Ironwood Cancer and Research Center
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Life
- SCAN Health Plan
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wausau Benefits
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff is efficient and helpful. My afternoon appointments were right on time. I had several procedures in the office and one at the surgicenter. My care was outstanding throughout. He is competent, informative and caring. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Shaba and his staff.
About Dr. Namir Shaba, DO
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1750520771
Education & Certifications
- St. James Hospital & Health Centers
- Midwestern University-Chicago
- UCLA
- Urological Surgery
