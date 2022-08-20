Overview

Dr. Namir Shaba, DO is an Urology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University-Chicago and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Shaba works at Ironwood Physicians PC/Southeast Valley Urology in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Queen Creek, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.