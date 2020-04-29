Overview

Dr. Namir Kosa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.



Dr. Kosa works at Crozer Health in Drexel Hill, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.