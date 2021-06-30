Dr. Namir Damluji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damluji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Namir Damluji, MD
Overview
Dr. Namir Damluji, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Baghdad, College of Medicine.
Dr. Damluji works at
Locations
-
1
Namir F Damluji MD4407 Manchester Ave Ste 207, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 944-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Commercial Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Damluji?
Dr. Damluji is truly the best I have received care from. Honest, concerned and compassionate. Those are the qualities we all strive to find in those we seek help from. And he has so many resources, people and knowledge!
About Dr. Namir Damluji, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1124116793
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University of Baghdad, College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damluji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damluji accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damluji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damluji works at
Dr. Damluji speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Damluji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damluji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damluji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damluji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.