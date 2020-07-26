Overview

Dr. Namieta Janssen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Janssen works at Namieta Janssen MD, PLLC in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.