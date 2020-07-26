Dr. Namieta Janssen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janssen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Namieta Janssen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Namieta Janssen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Janssen works at
Locations
Namieta Janssen MD1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 315, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 500-5002
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Helpful and kind staff and the doctor is very caring and understanding, emphasis on listening. I think its for this reason that sometimes it can be a wait to get an appointment, but it's worth it once you have a chance to meet with Doctor Janssen.
About Dr. Namieta Janssen, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affl Hosps
- Baylor-Affl Hosps
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- University of Texas at Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janssen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janssen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janssen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janssen works at
Dr. Janssen has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janssen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Janssen speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Janssen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janssen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janssen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janssen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.