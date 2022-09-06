Dr. Namhi Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Namhi Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Namhi Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Maimonides Hospital
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
1
Namhi Lee MD408 W 57th St Apt 1E, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 575-8189
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Nahmi Lee provides high quality care with her winning combination of knowledge, patience and kindness. She goes above and beyond, responding right away every time I contact her with a question or concern -- providing same-day appointments to address my issues with the option of telemedicine or in-person. She patiently answers my questions and addresses my concerns without fail -- never rushing me. I highly recommend Dr. Lee.
About Dr. Namhi Lee, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Korean
- 1215017165
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
