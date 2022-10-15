See All Neurosurgeons in Loma Linda, CA
Dr. Namath Hussain, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (96)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Namath Hussain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Dr. Hussain works at Loma Linda Neurosurgery Clinic in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Loma Linda Neurosurgery Clinic
    25455 Barton Rd Ste 108A, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-6388
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Deformities
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Deformities

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Damage Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Fag Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Radiation Treatment Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Contusion Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage With Amyloidosis, Hereditary, Dutch Type Chevron Icon
Cerebral Ventricle Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Discitis Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Extracranial Germ Cell Tumors Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Klippel Feil Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthcare of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 15, 2022
    I am just at my 6 week post op appointment from a double Discectomy. Dr. Hussain was very attentive to all questions I had and spent quality time with me. After spending 8 years in pain from disc issues. I was blessed to find a Surgeon that saw the problem on previous MRI images and laid out a detailed surgical plan to help me. Throughout this process Dr. Hussain has been extremely professional and caring. I would want to tell anyone with disc issues to seek LLUMC and disc replacement surgery. Top notch facility and staff.
    Michael C — Oct 15, 2022
    About Dr. Namath Hussain, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285845404
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Penn State Hershey Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Namath Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hussain works at Loma Linda Neurosurgery Clinic in Loma Linda, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hussain’s profile.

    Dr. Hussain has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    96 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.

