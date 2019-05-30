See All Neurosurgeons in Saginaw, MI
Neurosurgery
3 (38)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Naman Salibi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital and Ascension St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Salibi works at Ascension Medical Group - Neurosurgery in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group - Neurosurgery
    4677 Towne Centre Rd Ste 301, Saginaw, MI 48604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 298-9888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St Joseph Hospital
  • Ascension St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
CyberKnife®, Cranial (Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Cranial) incl. Gamma Knife and LINAC Photon Beam Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • National Elevator
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    May 30, 2019
    I had carpal tunnel surgery on both hands by dr salibi and everything went great no numbness or pain. Dr Salibi informed at office visit that procedure was 95% effective and so far mine has turned out to be more than that.
    May 30, 2019
    About Dr. Naman Salibi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376643619
    Education & Certifications

    • Amer U Beirut
    • Syracuse University Med Ctr
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naman Salibi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salibi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salibi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salibi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salibi works at Ascension Medical Group - Neurosurgery in Saginaw, MI. View the full address on Dr. Salibi’s profile.

    Dr. Salibi has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salibi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Salibi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salibi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salibi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salibi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

