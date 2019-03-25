Dr. Ghazal-Albar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naman Ghazal-Albar, MD
Dr. Naman Ghazal-Albar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sainte Genevieve, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with Hannibal Regional Hospital, Pike County Memorial Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles, St. Luke's Hospital and Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Pointe Basse Family Health Care753 Pointe Basse Dr, Sainte Genevieve, MO 63670 Directions (573) 883-2782
Hospital Affiliations
- Hannibal Regional Hospital
- Pike County Memorial Hospital
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is knowledgeable and I like him. Office is bad about returning calls and he greets his own patients and brings them back so the wait in the exam room is brief. The wait in the outer on is long.
About Dr. Naman Ghazal-Albar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1639144785
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Aleppo Med Sch
