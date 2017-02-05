Dr. Nam Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nam Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nam Tran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
Hashem M Farr MD Inc25 N 14th St Ste 780, San Jose, CA 95112 Directions (408) 279-2377
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I needed an emergency appointment and she was available to see me in less then a 24hr. Notice. My experience with Dr. Tran was exceptional, she took her time and was very nice an empathetic. I would highly recommend her as my experience so far has been outstanding.
About Dr. Nam Tran, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran speaks Vietnamese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
