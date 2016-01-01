Overview

Dr. Nam Om, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Om works at Roosevelt Medical Center in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.