Dr. Nam Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nam Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Nam Le, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Le works at
Locations
-
1
Plastic & Hand Surgery of North Texas1105 Central Expy N Ste 2370, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 747-4271
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
My cut finger was sutured at ER. Six days later, I developed an infection. Went to Dr. Le. He had previous performed carpal tunnel surgery on me. He had to open and drain the wound. It took several weeks for it to heal, but it healed beautifully. He is a wonderful surgeon. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Nam Le, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1952518656
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.