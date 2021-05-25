Dr. Nam Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nam Lai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nam Lai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They completed their residency with Kaiser Fdn Hospital
Dr. Lai works at
Locations
Office3465 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lai and his staff are great. They are friendly, courteous, helpful and professional always. Dr. Lai has been my primary care physician since 2013 and I have nothing negative, and everything positive to say about my experiences with him and his staff. I trust Dr. Lai's judgment 100% and he has never let me down with his diagnoses and my treatments.
About Dr. Nam Lai, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Vietnamese
- 1487677977
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Fdn Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai speaks Vietnamese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.