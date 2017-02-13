See All Cardiologists in Odessa, TX
Dr. Nam Kim, MD

Cardiology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nam Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center and Medical Center Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at Dr. Naidu Internal Medicine - ORMC in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Odessa Complete Care Cardiology
    605 E 4th St Ste 201, Odessa, TX 79761

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Odessa Regional Medical Center
  • Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Cardiomegaly
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Thoracentesis
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Fibrillation
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 13, 2017
    Dr. Kim and his staff are wonderful. After visiting my primary care physician, she was able to schedule an appointment with Dr. Kim's office for the same day. Within 3 hours I had been through several tests and scheduled for an angiogram the next day at ORMC. The staff made my visit very pleasant, and it is obvious that they enjoy working with each other and love what they do. Dr. Kim was very courteous and professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Kim and his staff to my friends and family.
    Gary Broyles in Midland, TX — Feb 13, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nam Kim, MD
    About Dr. Nam Kim, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Japanese
    • 1154424364
    Education & Certifications

    • U Ark Med Scis
    • U New Mexico
    • U New Mexico
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nam Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Dr. Naidu Internal Medicine - ORMC in Odessa, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

