Dr. Nam Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Nam Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center and Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Odessa Complete Care Cardiology605 E 4th St Ste 201, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 400-0782
Hospital Affiliations
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
- Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim and his staff are wonderful. After visiting my primary care physician, she was able to schedule an appointment with Dr. Kim's office for the same day. Within 3 hours I had been through several tests and scheduled for an angiogram the next day at ORMC. The staff made my visit very pleasant, and it is obvious that they enjoy working with each other and love what they do. Dr. Kim was very courteous and professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Kim and his staff to my friends and family.
About Dr. Nam Kim, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1154424364
Education & Certifications
- U Ark Med Scis
- U New Mexico
- U New Mexico
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload.
Dr. Kim speaks Japanese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
