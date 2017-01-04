Overview

Dr. Nam Do, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Do works at AMARILLO MEDICAL SPECIALTY in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.