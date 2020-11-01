See All Dermatologists in Roseville, CA
Dr. Nalini Prasad, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nalini Prasad, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nalini Prasad, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic Dermatology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Mandeep Uppal, FNP
Mandeep Uppal, FNP
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Hartej Uppal, MD
Dr. Hartej Uppal, MD
10 (238)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    1650 Lead Hill Blvd Ste 400, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 783-0580

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hair Loss
Hair Transplants
Hyperpigmentation
Hair Loss
Hair Transplants
Hyperpigmentation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Prasad?

Nov 01, 2020
I was concerned about standard male pattern hair loss. So, I decided to do something about it. I shopped around and chose Dr. Prasad because walking into her office feels like you are walking into someone's home. Additionally, Dr. Prasad has a warmth and an exceedingly kind aura that supplements her professionalism and medical knowledge & training. I knew in my heart that she was the right choice and that she would take great care of me. I was right! She put 1500 grafts in the front and 1000 in my crown. I could not be happier with the results! It looks amazing. I am two years past 40 and look like I did when I was 20. Getting the procedure done and choosing Dr. Prasad was one of the best decisions of my life!
— Nov 01, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Nalini Prasad, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nalini Prasad, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Prasad to family and friends

Dr. Prasad's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Prasad

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nalini Prasad, MD.

About Dr. Nalini Prasad, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1972856490
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nalini Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Prasad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Nalini Prasad, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.