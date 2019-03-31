Overview

Dr. Nalini Prasad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Prasad works at Nalini Prasad MD PC in North Bergen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Vertigo and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.