Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nalin Sinha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nalin Sinha, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Locations
1
Nalin Kumar Sinha Phys. P C.1 Oxford Xing Ste 6, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 732-8880
2
George A Kozminski MD151 Genesee St, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 732-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Dr, knows his stuff! He treated me with compassion & kindness. When I started having health issues he was so full of knowledge & so helpful. Due to his health issues he closed his practice a couple weeks ago,& im so sad about it! Hes excellent & his Secretary was so sweet even when I made no sence at times she was always compassionate. They will be missed dearly.
About Dr. Nalin Sinha, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1417958307
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
