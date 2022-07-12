Dr. Nalin Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nalin Patel, MD
Dr. Nalin Patel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Tampa Ear Nose & Throat Associates3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 972-3353
Adventhealth Pepin Heart Institute3100 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 890-8004
Tampa Bay Surgery Specialists2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 357-5900
- Adventhealth Tampa
Dr. Patel is very knowledgeable. He literally cares about his patients from his heart. He shares information with you, makes you aware of the problem and gives you a solution. We drive almost an hour to see him but he is very worth it. Will not just do something for money only if needed for the patient which these days is very hard to find. Thank you Dr. Patel.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1235135914
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology
