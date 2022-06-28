Dr. Nalin Nanayakkara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanayakkara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nalin Nanayakkara, MD
Overview
Dr. Nalin Nanayakkara, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, University of Ceylon and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Corona Health & Wellness760 Washburn Ave Ste 9, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 208-6063
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nanay is the best OB I could of asked for he is very attentive to you and the health of the baby. Makes you feel comfortable at every appointment and the staff are super friendly. Was diagnosed with gestational diabetes not to mention it was my first pregnancy but Dr. Nanay made sure I was on track with tracking my sugar and made things easier. I was glad Dr. Nanay was there to deliver my first baby. Made sure everything went well with the delivery I would highly recommend Dr. Nanay to anyone looking for an OB!!
About Dr. Nalin Nanayakkara, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hosp
- Berkshire Med Ctr
- Faculty of Medicine, University of Ceylon
- Royal College-Colombo-Ceylon
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nanayakkara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nanayakkara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nanayakkara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nanayakkara has seen patients for Cervical Polyps and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nanayakkara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nanayakkara speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanayakkara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanayakkara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nanayakkara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nanayakkara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.