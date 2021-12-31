See All Ophthalmologists in Lakewood, CO
Ophthalmology
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nalin Mehta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from The Albany Medical College and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Mehta works at The Colorado Retina Center in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Thornton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Colorado Retina Center
    274 Union Blvd Ste 110, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 252-1363
  2. 2
    The Colorado Retina Center
    9141 Grant St Ste B45, Thornton, CO 80229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 252-1363

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 31, 2021
    Spend ms a LOT of time explaining things in a manner which I can understand; doesn’t rush you out.
    — Dec 31, 2021
    About Dr. Nalin Mehta, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1720180334
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University Eye Center
    • Albany Medical Center Hospital
    • Albany Mc
    • The Albany Medical College
    • Union College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nalin Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Floaters, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

