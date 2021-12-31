Overview

Dr. Nalin Mehta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from The Albany Medical College and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Mehta works at The Colorado Retina Center in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Thornton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.