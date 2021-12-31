Dr. Nalin Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nalin Mehta, MD
Overview
Dr. Nalin Mehta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from The Albany Medical College and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Locations
The Colorado Retina Center274 Union Blvd Ste 110, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 252-1363
The Colorado Retina Center9141 Grant St Ste B45, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 252-1363
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Spend ms a LOT of time explaining things in a manner which I can understand; doesn’t rush you out.
About Dr. Nalin Mehta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Eye Center
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Mc
- The Albany Medical College
- Union College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Floaters, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehta speaks Hindi and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.