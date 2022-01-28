Dr. Nakul Mahajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nakul Mahajan, MD
Overview
Dr. Nakul Mahajan, MD is a Registered Nurse in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Mahajan works at
Locations
-
1
Healthcare Associates in Medicine3311 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 448-3210Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahajan?
Usually I feel like I am being rushed by doctors but Dr. Mahajan genuinely listened to every word I had to say. Would go back and recommend in a heartbeat
About Dr. Nakul Mahajan, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1801061684
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Stevens Institute Of Technology, NJ
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahajan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahajan works at
Dr. Mahajan speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
258 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.