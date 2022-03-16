Overview

Dr. Naktal Hamoud, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Hamoud works at Texas Oncology in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Humble, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Fibrillation and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.