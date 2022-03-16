Dr. Naktal Hamoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naktal Hamoud, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Naktal Hamoud, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
UT Physicians EP Heart - The Woodlands9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 420, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 347-3931
UT Physicians EP Heart - Northeast18955 N Memorial Dr Ste 430, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (713) 379-7221
UT Physicians EP Heart - Vintage Park102 Vintage Park Blvd Ste E, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (713) 379-7223
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
He listens. He is positive and kind. He explained things clearly. He took very good care of me.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1922237494
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
