Overview

Dr. Nakhle Saba, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Saba works at Tulane Cancer Center Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphosarcoma, Mycosis Fungoides and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.