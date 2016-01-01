Dr. Nakhle Saba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nakhle Saba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nakhle Saba, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Saba works at
Locations
-
1
Tulane Cancer Center Clinic150 S Liberty St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 420-0256
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nakhle Saba, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1275714669
Education & Certifications
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saba accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saba has seen patients for Lymphosarcoma, Mycosis Fungoides and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saba. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.