Dr. Nakeisha Curry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Henderson Hospital, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1399 Galleria Dr Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 899-5995
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Henderson Hospital
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Humana
- Medicaid
Dr. Curry is amazing! Her bedside manner is unlike anyone I’ve ever known. She is so caring and is attentive to whatever concerns you may have. I have never felt comfortable with doctors. Usually they listen and then rush out to the next person leaving me unfulfilled and still full of concerns. Not Dr Curry. She will sit there and listen to everything you have to say. And she will try all different avenues to get you the best possible care. I’m so glad I found her.
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Curry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curry accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.
