Dr. Najwa Shammas, MD
Overview
Dr. Najwa Shammas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Shammas works at
Locations
Lina Shammas DO2006 W BURBANK BLVD, Burbank, CA 91506 Directions (818) 843-0390
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Najwa Shammas, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1487769451
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shammas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shammas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Shammas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shammas speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shammas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shammas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shammas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.