Overview

Dr. Najwa Javed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine|Samuel Merritt Hosp and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus.



Dr. Javed works at Silicon Valley Podiatry Group in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.