Dr. Najwa Javed, DPM is accepting new patients.
Dr. Najwa Javed, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Najwa Javed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine|Samuel Merritt Hosp and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus.
Dr. Javed works at
Locations
Silicon Valley Podiatry Group2512 Samaritan Ct Ste A, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 542-0985
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Javed after weeks of being weary and frustrated with a chronic ankle wound caused by an accident. The minute she walked in my spirits lifted. Not only is she knowledgable and articulate, she is also incredibly caring, kind, and positive. That was exactly what I needed. It was as though she cared first about how I was feeling and then about how we were going to heal my leg. My hunch is she believed that my mental status would be key to my physical healing. She was right.
About Dr. Najwa Javed, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1063729630
Education & Certifications
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER
- Stanford University|Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- California College of Podiatric Medicine|Samuel Merritt Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Javed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Javed works at
Dr. Javed has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Javed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.