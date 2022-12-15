Dr. Najwa Bahu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Najwa Bahu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Najwa Bahu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Bahu works at
Locations
Deaconess Center for Reproductive Health5401 N Portland Ave Ste 510, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 604-4241
- 2 5028 NW 24th Pl, Oklahoma City, OK 73127 Directions (405) 604-4210
Integris Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue5501 N Portland Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 604-6000
Internal Medicine Associates of Oklaho3330 NW 56th St Ste 208, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 666-8899
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I haven’t seen Dr Baugh in a number of years as I had moved for awhile. She saved my life in 2009? And I’ve never forgotten that. I’m back in the city now and am going to look her back up. Can’t wait to see her again .
About Dr. Najwa Bahu, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1891893657
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
