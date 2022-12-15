Overview

Dr. Najwa Bahu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Bahu works at Deaconess Center for Reproductive Health in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.