Dr. Najma Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Najma Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Locations
- 1 1966 Anderson Ferry Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45238 Directions (513) 922-4636
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Najma Khan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1184689929
Education & Certifications
- St Luke Hosp
- Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan speaks Arabic.
