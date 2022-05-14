Dr. Najjia Mahmoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Najjia Mahmoud, MD
Overview
Dr. Najjia Mahmoud, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Mahmoud works at
Locations
Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2078
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2078Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mahmoud is highly skilled and knowledgeable, but also patient and reassuring. I felt safe and cared for throughout the whole process.
About Dr. Najjia Mahmoud, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1780614784
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Dr. Mahmoud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahmoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahmoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahmoud works at
Dr. Mahmoud has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahmoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmoud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.