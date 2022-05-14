Overview

Dr. Najjia Mahmoud, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Mahmoud works at Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.