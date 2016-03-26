Overview

Dr. Najindra Maharjan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, CHI Health St. Francis, Mary Lanning Healthcare and Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.



Dr. Maharjan works at Nephrology Associates, MD, PC in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.