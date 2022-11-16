Dr. Najib Alturk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alturk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Najib Alturk, MD
Overview
Dr. Najib Alturk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Alturk works at
Locations
-
1
Najib M. Alturk, MD PC508 Lakehurst Rd Ste 2B, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 281-6101
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alturk?
Excellent
About Dr. Najib Alturk, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1023034774
Education & Certifications
- Deborah Heart & Lung Inst
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Damascus Univ Hosps
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alturk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alturk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alturk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alturk works at
Dr. Alturk has seen patients for Mitral Valve Prolapse, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alturk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alturk speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Alturk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alturk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alturk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alturk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.