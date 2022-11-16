Overview

Dr. Najib Alturk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Alturk works at NAJIB M ALTURK MD FACS in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.