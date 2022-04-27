Dr. Najia Shakoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Najia Shakoor, MD
Overview
Dr. Najia Shakoor, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Rush Rheumatology - Orthopedic Building1611 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shakoor is the kind of physician one hopes to get for your care she is so detail oriented and truly listens
About Dr. Najia Shakoor, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1043243611
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
