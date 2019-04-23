Dr. Naji Hamdan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naji Hamdan, MD
Dr. Naji Hamdan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Tuality Community Hospital.
Legacy Medical Group-Cardiology1960 NW 167th Pl Ste 205, Beaverton, OR 97006 Directions (503) 413-7162
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Tuality Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamdan?
Dr. Naji Hamdan is both a rare & exceptional example for which all doctors & persons in healthcare can learn from & that patients could possibly hope for. Simply an outstanding doctor & kind human being. He provided me exemplary trauma informed care & compassion that gives me strength to live. Thank you dearly Dr. Hamdan! I wont forget. ??
About Dr. Naji Hamdan, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Providence St Vincent Medical Center
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
