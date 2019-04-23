Overview

Dr. Naji Hamdan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Hamdan works at Legacy Medical Group-Cardiology in Beaverton, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.