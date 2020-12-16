Dr. Najeeb Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Najeeb Thomas, MD
Dr. Najeeb Thomas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Locations
Southern Brain And Spine3798 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 454-0141
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
- West Jefferson Medical Center
L4 L5 fusion in 2008 Best decision I’ve ever made for my back. On no pain meds. I haven’t seen Dr Thomas in over 9yrs. He gave me my quality of life back. Highly recommended.. I climb on roofs everyday for a living too!
About Dr. Najeeb Thomas, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1073538096
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
