Dr. Najeeb Thomas, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Najeeb Thomas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary and West Jefferson Medical Center.

Dr. Thomas works at Southern Brain And Spine in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Brain And Spine
    3798 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 454-0141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Touro Infirmary
  • West Jefferson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Najeeb Thomas, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1073538096
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Najeeb Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thomas works at Southern Brain And Spine in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Thomas’s profile.

Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

