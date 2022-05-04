See All Physicians Assistants in Charlotte, NC
Najeeb Karimi, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Najeeb Karimi, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. 

Najeeb Karimi works at Novant Health Presbyterian Internal Medicine in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Presbyterian Internal Medicine
    1918 Randolph Rd Ste 350, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1327
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 04, 2022
    He is honest, even if you don't want to hear. I don't go to the doctor to get smoke blown. I go to get better.
    — May 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Najeeb Karimi, PA-C
    About Najeeb Karimi, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • Male
    • 1306921861
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

