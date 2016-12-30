Overview

Dr. Najeeb Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mary Rutan Hospital and Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Springfield Cardiology in Springfield, OH with other offices in Bellefontaine, OH and Marysville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.