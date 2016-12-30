Dr. Najeeb Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Najeeb Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Najeeb Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mary Rutan Hospital and Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Ash Medical Inc1174 E Home Rd, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 398-0354
Mary Rutan Hospital205 E Palmer Rd, Bellefontaine, OH 43311 Directions (937) 592-4015
- 3 500 London Ave, Marysville, OH 43040 Directions (937) 578-2347
Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center100 Medical Center Dr, Springfield, OH 45504 Directions (937) 523-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Rutan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really like these doctors, especially Dr. Najeeb. They are all great.
About Dr. Najeeb Ahmed, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1972574275
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Urdu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.