Dr. Najam Wasty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Najam Wasty, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Wasty works at
Locations
Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr Card201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-7859
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
DR Wasty has been treating me since 1999 , I can honestly say that he saved my life
About Dr. Najam Wasty, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1841247343
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel/Umnj
- Lincoln Hosp/NY Med Coll
- Mayo Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
