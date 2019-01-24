Dr. Najam Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Najam Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Najam Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They graduated from Center Of Connecticut / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4323 N Josey Ln Ste 304, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 820-1000
Najam Khan MD PA4221 Medical Pkwy Ste 550, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khan has been our family doctor for over 20 years. At first we stayed just because we appreciated that he took time with us, but when my husband had kidney cancer, it was Dr. Khan's insistence on testing something that didn't seem right which meant we found it in time for treatment.
About Dr. Najam Khan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Urdu
- 1851315857
Education & Certifications
- Center Of Connecticut / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan speaks Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.