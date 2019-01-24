See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Carrollton, TX
Dr. Najam Khan, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Najam Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They graduated from Center Of Connecticut / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4323 N Josey Ln Ste 304, Carrollton, TX 75010 (972) 820-1000
  2. 2
    Najam Khan MD PA
    Najam Khan MD PA
4221 Medical Pkwy Ste 550, Carrollton, TX 75010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Vitamin D Deficiency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 24, 2019
    Dr. Khan has been our family doctor for over 20 years. At first we stayed just because we appreciated that he took time with us, but when my husband had kidney cancer, it was Dr. Khan's insistence on testing something that didn't seem right which meant we found it in time for treatment.
    — Jan 24, 2019
    About Dr. Najam Khan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Urdu
    • 1851315857
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Center Of Connecticut / School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Najam Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

