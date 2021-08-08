Dr. Al-Shalchi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Najah Al-Shalchi, MD
Overview
Dr. Najah Al-Shalchi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE.
Locations
San Antonio Office7712 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 520-8060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very Knowledgeable Dr. as I had him for over 20 yrs. A lot of experience, saved me from a future stroke as he recommended me to see a cardiologist which ended an emergency procedure ( a stint), he spend time examining on each visit. very caring, taking time to listen to your concern. Very fortunate to have him as my family Dr.
About Dr. Najah Al-Shalchi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Shalchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Shalchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Shalchi speaks Arabic and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Shalchi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Shalchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Shalchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Shalchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.