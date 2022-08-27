See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Novi, MI
Dr. Najah Rassam, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Najah Rassam, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Najah Rassam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Novi, MI. 

Dr. Rassam works at Ascension Providence Novi Primary Care Physicians in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kevin Thompson, MD
Dr. Kevin Thompson, MD
10 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Adrian Sheremeta, MD
Dr. Adrian Sheremeta, MD
8 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Herman, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Herman, DO
8 (18)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Providence Novi Primary Care Physicians
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 430, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 465-3790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dyslipidemia
Immunization Administration
Polyuria
Dyslipidemia
Immunization Administration
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rassam?

    Aug 27, 2022
    I had to switch to a doctor that was in network/my insurance. I was getting frustrated trying to find a new doctor. I called Dr Rassam’s office and was greeted with a warm welcome and was reassured I had finally found my doctor. After meeting and talking with Dr Rassam; my first appointment as a new patient; I definitely feel like I have found my doctor! She was awesome! She took time with me and answered all of my questions/concerns and informed me of what would happen moving forward with my care. I highly recommend Dr Rassam to anyone looking for a new doctor!!!!
    Ms Lee — Aug 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Najah Rassam, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Najah Rassam, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rassam to family and friends

    Dr. Rassam's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rassam

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Najah Rassam, MD.

    About Dr. Najah Rassam, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780795518
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Najah Rassam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rassam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rassam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rassam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rassam works at Ascension Providence Novi Primary Care Physicians in Novi, MI. View the full address on Dr. Rassam’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rassam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rassam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rassam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rassam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Najah Rassam, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.