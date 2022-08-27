Dr. Najah Rassam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rassam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Najah Rassam, MD
Dr. Najah Rassam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Novi, MI.
Ascension Providence Novi Primary Care Physicians26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 430, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-3790
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
I had to switch to a doctor that was in network/my insurance. I was getting frustrated trying to find a new doctor. I called Dr Rassam’s office and was greeted with a warm welcome and was reassured I had finally found my doctor. After meeting and talking with Dr Rassam; my first appointment as a new patient; I definitely feel like I have found my doctor! She was awesome! She took time with me and answered all of my questions/concerns and informed me of what would happen moving forward with my care. I highly recommend Dr Rassam to anyone looking for a new doctor!!!!
- Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe
Dr. Rassam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rassam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rassam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rassam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rassam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rassam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rassam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.