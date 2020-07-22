Dr. Naixi Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naixi Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naixi Chen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and Valley Medical Center.
Locations
South Sound Oncology Services1412 SW 43rd St, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (206) 588-1722Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing Dr. Chen for 7 years. Multiple Myeloma has been treated successfully during this time period. I have beaten the average so far and hope that with his knowledge and experience with Myeloma I will continue on this path. Thank you Dr. Chen
About Dr. Naixi Chen, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1265490312
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.